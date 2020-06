Amenities

This three bedroom one bathroom townhome sits five minutes walking distance from the University of Maryland. The bathroom contains a shower and a jacuzzi tub. There is an option to have furnishings in the apartment if needed. This rental would be the perfect home for students attending the University.Also, being in close proximity to Baltimore's Inner Harbor makes it the perfect home for those who wish to be within walking distance of all of Baltimores main attractions.