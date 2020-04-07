All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 314 S HIGH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
314 S HIGH STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

314 S HIGH STREET

314 South High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Little Italy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

314 South High Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 S HIGH STREET have any available units?
314 S HIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 314 S HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
314 S HIGH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland