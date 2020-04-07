Rent Calculator
314 S HIGH STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
314 S HIGH STREET
314 South High Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
314 South High Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have any available units?
314 S HIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 314 S HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
314 S HIGH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 S HIGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 S HIGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
