314 S.collington Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely renovated 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Heart of Fells Point.

Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Large kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Mud room behind the kitchen with room for storage. This home has two master suites with great closet space and carpet. Deck off the the back bedroom. Two car garage (parking in front of the garages also allowed) 1 block away from the home included in the rent. Owner will also have the home professionally cleaned quarterly if the tenant would like this service. Available Now.