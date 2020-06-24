All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 314 S.collington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
314 S.collington Ave
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

314 S.collington Ave

314 South Collington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

314 South Collington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely renovated 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Heart of Fells Point.
Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Large kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Mud room behind the kitchen with room for storage. This home has two master suites with great closet space and carpet. Deck off the the back bedroom. Two car garage (parking in front of the garages also allowed) 1 block away from the home included in the rent. Owner will also have the home professionally cleaned quarterly if the tenant would like this service. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 S.collington Ave have any available units?
314 S.collington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 S.collington Ave have?
Some of 314 S.collington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 S.collington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
314 S.collington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S.collington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 314 S.collington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 314 S.collington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 314 S.collington Ave offers parking.
Does 314 S.collington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 S.collington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S.collington Ave have a pool?
No, 314 S.collington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 314 S.collington Ave have accessible units?
No, 314 S.collington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S.collington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 S.collington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland