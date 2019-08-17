All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3132 Kenyon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3132 Kenyon Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:51 PM

3132 Kenyon Avenue

3132 Kenyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3132 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Please click here to apply What a great place to call home! This home has been recently renovated featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and fresh painted rooms throughout. Grand formal dining room off of the kitchen. Welcoming front porch perfect for relaxing. COMING SOON - BRAND NEW Washer and Dryer. BRAND NEW carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Extra storage available in the cellar basement. Within minutes to public transportation and minutes awary from from Herrington Manor State Park and Lake Herrington which offers swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and picnicking. This home will rent quickly so dont wait and call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Kenyon Avenue have any available units?
3132 Kenyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Kenyon Avenue have?
Some of 3132 Kenyon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Kenyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Kenyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Kenyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Kenyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3132 Kenyon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3132 Kenyon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3132 Kenyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3132 Kenyon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Kenyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3132 Kenyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Kenyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3132 Kenyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Kenyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3132 Kenyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland