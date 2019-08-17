3132 Kenyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Please click here to apply What a great place to call home! This home has been recently renovated featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and fresh painted rooms throughout. Grand formal dining room off of the kitchen. Welcoming front porch perfect for relaxing. COMING SOON - BRAND NEW Washer and Dryer. BRAND NEW carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Extra storage available in the cellar basement. Within minutes to public transportation and minutes awary from from Herrington Manor State Park and Lake Herrington which offers swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and picnicking. This home will rent quickly so dont wait and call today!