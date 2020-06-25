All apartments in Baltimore
312 ALBEMARLE STREET
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:47 PM

312 ALBEMARLE STREET

312 Albemarle Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 Albemarle Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy charming Little Italy, Harbor East dining and the Inner Harbor while living at this spacious, well kept home. Huge backyard and roof deck provide a wonderful setting for entertaining or relaxing. Wood burning FP, exposed brick, large eat-in kitchen, and a full basement for all your storage needs. Very large bedrooms on separate floors with lots of closets. Full size washer and dryer on same floor as MBR. Steps to Whole Foods, walk to Harbor Point or downtown. EZ residential permit parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 ALBEMARLE STREET have any available units?
312 ALBEMARLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 ALBEMARLE STREET have?
Some of 312 ALBEMARLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 ALBEMARLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
312 ALBEMARLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 ALBEMARLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 312 ALBEMARLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 312 ALBEMARLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 312 ALBEMARLE STREET offers parking.
Does 312 ALBEMARLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 ALBEMARLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 ALBEMARLE STREET have a pool?
No, 312 ALBEMARLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 312 ALBEMARLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 312 ALBEMARLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 312 ALBEMARLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 ALBEMARLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
