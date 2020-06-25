312 ALBEMARLE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Enjoy charming Little Italy, Harbor East dining and the Inner Harbor while living at this spacious, well kept home. Huge backyard and roof deck provide a wonderful setting for entertaining or relaxing. Wood burning FP, exposed brick, large eat-in kitchen, and a full basement for all your storage needs. Very large bedrooms on separate floors with lots of closets. Full size washer and dryer on same floor as MBR. Steps to Whole Foods, walk to Harbor Point or downtown. EZ residential permit parking!