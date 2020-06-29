3117 Sequoia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 East Arlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious home in the Ashburton area. Formal dining and living room with fireplace mantel. Large basement with storage space and washer and dryer. Larger deck in the rear yard and second-floor patio. Hardwood floors downstairs and carpet in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
