Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

3117 Sequoia Avenue

3117 Sequoia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Sequoia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
range
Spacious home in the Ashburton area. Formal dining and living room with fireplace mantel. Large basement with storage space and washer and dryer. Larger deck in the rear yard and second-floor patio. Hardwood floors downstairs and carpet in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Sequoia Avenue have any available units?
3117 Sequoia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 Sequoia Avenue have?
Some of 3117 Sequoia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Sequoia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Sequoia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Sequoia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Sequoia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3117 Sequoia Avenue offer parking?
No, 3117 Sequoia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3117 Sequoia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 Sequoia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Sequoia Avenue have a pool?
No, 3117 Sequoia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Sequoia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3117 Sequoia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Sequoia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Sequoia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
