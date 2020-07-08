Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3104 N. Calvert St. Available 06/07/20 2020 JHU off-campus housing. 6BD/3BA - Available 6/7/20! - 2020 JHU off-campus housing. 6BD/3BA. Spacious home features hardwood flooring throughout, built-in shelving and an ornamental fireplace and mantel. Washer/Dryer in unfinished basement. Dishwasher. Ample closet space and off-street parking for ease! Available 6/7/20!



Utilities are not included in rent!



Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Just a quick walk to campus!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE5406910)