Baltimore, MD
3104 N. Calvert St.
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

3104 N. Calvert St.

3104 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3104 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3104 N. Calvert St. Available 06/07/20 2020 JHU off-campus housing. 6BD/3BA - Available 6/7/20! - 2020 JHU off-campus housing. 6BD/3BA. Spacious home features hardwood flooring throughout, built-in shelving and an ornamental fireplace and mantel. Washer/Dryer in unfinished basement. Dishwasher. Ample closet space and off-street parking for ease! Available 6/7/20!

Utilities are not included in rent!

Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Just a quick walk to campus!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE5406910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 N. Calvert St. have any available units?
3104 N. Calvert St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 N. Calvert St. have?
Some of 3104 N. Calvert St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 N. Calvert St. currently offering any rent specials?
3104 N. Calvert St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 N. Calvert St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 N. Calvert St. is pet friendly.
Does 3104 N. Calvert St. offer parking?
Yes, 3104 N. Calvert St. offers parking.
Does 3104 N. Calvert St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 N. Calvert St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 N. Calvert St. have a pool?
No, 3104 N. Calvert St. does not have a pool.
Does 3104 N. Calvert St. have accessible units?
No, 3104 N. Calvert St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 N. Calvert St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 N. Calvert St. has units with dishwashers.

