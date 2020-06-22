3104 GLENDALE AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**PRICE REDUCTION** Recently renovated detached home in Parkville is ready for great tenants! Updates include beautifully refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, renovated kitchen and main bath, and new A/C window units in each room. This spacious home also features a large walk-in pantry next to kitchen, separate living room and dining room, BONUS room on main level, AND unique full bathroom with clawfoot tub in basement. LOTS OF STORAGE! Pets case by case. **MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT - 650 OR HIGHER PREFERRED**