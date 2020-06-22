All apartments in Baltimore
3104 GLENDALE AVENUE

3104 Glendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Glendale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21234
North Harford Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
**PRICE REDUCTION** Recently renovated detached home in Parkville is ready for great tenants! Updates include beautifully refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, renovated kitchen and main bath, and new A/C window units in each room. This spacious home also features a large walk-in pantry next to kitchen, separate living room and dining room, BONUS room on main level, AND unique full bathroom with clawfoot tub in basement. LOTS OF STORAGE! Pets case by case. **MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT - 650 OR HIGHER PREFERRED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE have any available units?
3104 GLENDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3104 GLENDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 GLENDALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
