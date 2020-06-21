All apartments in Baltimore
307 S Duncan St

307 South Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 South Duncan Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 2 BED 1BATH BRAND NEW ROOFTOP DECK in Upper Fells Point.
Available NOW!!!
Furnished or 6 month lease options possible.
Experience the city view on this home's The exterior is a natural brick front. Interior features include Fresh paint, recent new carpet and flooring throughout, and updated kit with custom oak cabinets. The utility room is off of the kitchen with washer & dryer and additional storage. Roommate style bedrooms.
Within minutes to Patterson Park, Fells Point, Canton, John Hopkins Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 S Duncan St have any available units?
307 S Duncan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 S Duncan St have?
Some of 307 S Duncan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 S Duncan St currently offering any rent specials?
307 S Duncan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 S Duncan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 S Duncan St is pet friendly.
Does 307 S Duncan St offer parking?
No, 307 S Duncan St does not offer parking.
Does 307 S Duncan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 S Duncan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 S Duncan St have a pool?
No, 307 S Duncan St does not have a pool.
Does 307 S Duncan St have accessible units?
No, 307 S Duncan St does not have accessible units.
Does 307 S Duncan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 S Duncan St has units with dishwashers.
