307 S Duncan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 2 BED 1BATH BRAND NEW ROOFTOP DECK in Upper Fells Point.

Available NOW!!!

Furnished or 6 month lease options possible.

Experience the city view on this home's The exterior is a natural brick front. Interior features include Fresh paint, recent new carpet and flooring throughout, and updated kit with custom oak cabinets. The utility room is off of the kitchen with washer & dryer and additional storage. Roommate style bedrooms.

Within minutes to Patterson Park, Fells Point, Canton, John Hopkins Hospital.