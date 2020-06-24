Great Canton Rowhome minutes away from all the amenities you could need! Gleaming Hardwoods; Fresh Paint Throughout; 3 large bedrooms, Washer and Dryer, fully renovated kitchen with granite counters and a parking pad.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3036 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
3036 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 3036 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3036 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.