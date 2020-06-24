All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3036 HUDSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3036 HUDSON STREET
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:06 PM

3036 HUDSON STREET

3036 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3036 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Canton Rowhome minutes away from all the amenities you could need! Gleaming Hardwoods; Fresh Paint Throughout; 3 large bedrooms, Washer and Dryer, fully renovated kitchen with granite counters and a parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
3036 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 3036 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3036 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3036 HUDSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3036 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3036 HUDSON STREET offers parking.
Does 3036 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3036 HUDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3036 HUDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3036 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3036 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 HUDSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland