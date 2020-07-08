All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3033 E Federal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3033 E Federal St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

3033 E Federal St

3033 East Federal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3033 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sholom has 3bed voucher for property. turned in on 5/19. tenant can move-in 7/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E Federal St have any available units?
3033 E Federal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3033 E Federal St currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E Federal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E Federal St pet-friendly?
No, 3033 E Federal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3033 E Federal St offer parking?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not offer parking.
Does 3033 E Federal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E Federal St have a pool?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E Federal St have accessible units?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 E Federal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 E Federal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland