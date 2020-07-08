Rent Calculator
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3033 E Federal St
3033 East Federal Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3033 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sholom has 3bed voucher for property. turned in on 5/19. tenant can move-in 7/1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3033 E Federal St have any available units?
3033 E Federal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3033 E Federal St currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E Federal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E Federal St pet-friendly?
No, 3033 E Federal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3033 E Federal St offer parking?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not offer parking.
Does 3033 E Federal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E Federal St have a pool?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E Federal St have accessible units?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 E Federal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 E Federal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 E Federal St does not have units with air conditioning.
