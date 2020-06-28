All apartments in Baltimore
3032 Remington Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

3032 Remington Ave

3032 Remington Avenue · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3032 Remington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3032 Remington Ave · Avail. Aug 20

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3032 Remington Ave Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Remington - Cozy 3 bedroom townhome located in Remington boasts a covered front porch, rear sunroom and tons of storage space! The main level offers a large kitchen/beautiful sun room and the unfinished basement provides a laundry area with washer/dryer included. Conveniently located to I83, the Rotunda and The Avenue with easy access to JHU, Wyman Park and downtown Baltimore.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5874515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 Remington Ave have any available units?
3032 Remington Ave has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 Remington Ave have?
Some of 3032 Remington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 Remington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Remington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Remington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 Remington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3032 Remington Ave offer parking?
No, 3032 Remington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3032 Remington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 Remington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Remington Ave have a pool?
No, 3032 Remington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3032 Remington Ave have accessible units?
No, 3032 Remington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Remington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 Remington Ave has units with dishwashers.
