Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

3032 Remington Ave Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Remington - Cozy 3 bedroom townhome located in Remington boasts a covered front porch, rear sunroom and tons of storage space! The main level offers a large kitchen/beautiful sun room and the unfinished basement provides a laundry area with washer/dryer included. Conveniently located to I83, the Rotunda and The Avenue with easy access to JHU, Wyman Park and downtown Baltimore.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



