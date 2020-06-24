3019 Fait Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Great Location! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It has a small room could be another bedroom or an office. Basement has a full bathroom and washer and dryer.



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood Floors

- Granite Counters

- Amazing Location

- Back porch with garden area

- living and dining area

- Deck off main bedroom



Available NOW!



(RLNE4752428)