Baltimore, MD
3019 Fait Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 12
3019 Fait Ave
3019 Fait Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3019 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It has a small room could be another bedroom or an office. Basement has a full bathroom and washer and dryer.
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Granite Counters
- Amazing Location
- Back porch with garden area
- living and dining area
- Deck off main bedroom
Available NOW!
(RLNE4752428)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3019 Fait Ave have any available units?
3019 Fait Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3019 Fait Ave have?
Some of 3019 Fait Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3019 Fait Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Fait Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Fait Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 Fait Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3019 Fait Ave offer parking?
No, 3019 Fait Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3019 Fait Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 Fait Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Fait Ave have a pool?
No, 3019 Fait Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Fait Ave have accessible units?
No, 3019 Fait Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Fait Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Fait Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
