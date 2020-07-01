3018 DILLON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 BR Perfect Canton Square Location! Beautiful, 1,300 square foot, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom rowhome in the best location in Baltimore. Only one block from Canton/O'Donnell Square , Mama's on the Half Shell, Claddagh Pub, Vaccaro's Italian Pastry shop, Dangerously Delicious Pies. 5 minute walk to the Can Company - Safeway, Alma Cocina Latina, Starbucks or waterfront and marina. 8 minute drive to Johns Hopkins Hospital, 10 minute drive to Johns Hopkins Bayview, or 15 minutes to University of Maryland Medical Center. 5 minute drive to I-95. Separate dining and living rooms. Bright, large, fully equipped kitchen w/ gorgeous Silestone countertops. Private brick patio area with furniture included. Large basement with ample storage space. Exposed brick. Wood floors throughout. Security system . Central A/C. Washer/Dryer. Wired for cable. Ample on street parking.