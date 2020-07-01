All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3018 DILLON STREET
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

3018 DILLON STREET

3018 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 BR Perfect Canton Square Location! Beautiful, 1,300 square foot, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom rowhome in the best location in Baltimore. Only one block from Canton/O'Donnell Square , Mama's on the Half Shell, Claddagh Pub, Vaccaro's Italian Pastry shop, Dangerously Delicious Pies. 5 minute walk to the Can Company - Safeway, Alma Cocina Latina, Starbucks or waterfront and marina. 8 minute drive to Johns Hopkins Hospital, 10 minute drive to Johns Hopkins Bayview, or 15 minutes to University of Maryland Medical Center. 5 minute drive to I-95. Separate dining and living rooms. Bright, large, fully equipped kitchen w/ gorgeous Silestone countertops. Private brick patio area with furniture included. Large basement with ample storage space. Exposed brick. Wood floors throughout. Security system . Central A/C. Washer/Dryer. Wired for cable. Ample on street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 DILLON STREET have any available units?
3018 DILLON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 DILLON STREET have?
Some of 3018 DILLON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 DILLON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3018 DILLON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 DILLON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3018 DILLON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3018 DILLON STREET offer parking?
No, 3018 DILLON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3018 DILLON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3018 DILLON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 DILLON STREET have a pool?
No, 3018 DILLON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3018 DILLON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3018 DILLON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 DILLON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 DILLON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

