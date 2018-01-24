All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:32 AM

3001 Kenyon Ave

3001 Kenyon Avenue · (410) 842-3956
Location

3001 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual Showings Available!

View this end of group 2-bedroom row home located in East Baltimore! This home is fully renovated equipped with many amenities! With custom wall paint colors, beautiful new flooring, living and dining area, gorgeous kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances, washer and dryer located in the partially finished basement, great for storage area and a fenced in concrete yard.

Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Kenyon Ave have any available units?
3001 Kenyon Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Kenyon Ave have?
Some of 3001 Kenyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Kenyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Kenyon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Kenyon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Kenyon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Kenyon Ave offer parking?
No, 3001 Kenyon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Kenyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Kenyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Kenyon Ave have a pool?
No, 3001 Kenyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Kenyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3001 Kenyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Kenyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Kenyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
