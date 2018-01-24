3001 Kenyon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Virtual Showings Available!



View this end of group 2-bedroom row home located in East Baltimore! This home is fully renovated equipped with many amenities! With custom wall paint colors, beautiful new flooring, living and dining area, gorgeous kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances, washer and dryer located in the partially finished basement, great for storage area and a fenced in concrete yard.



Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit