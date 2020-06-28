2923 Fait Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Canton with amenities throughout! The main level boasts hardwood floors and an open floorplan that includes a fireplace and fully-equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers two spacious bedrooms and a shared luxury bath that includes a stand-up shower, dual sinks and a jetted soaking tub. The finished basement provides additional living space plus a full bath and full-size washer/dryer. Additional features include a rear patio with parking pad and charging station as well as surround speakers throughout. Rooftop deck and wet bar!!!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE5097810)