Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

2923 Fait Ave

2923 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2923 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Canton with amenities throughout! The main level boasts hardwood floors and an open floorplan that includes a fireplace and fully-equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers two spacious bedrooms and a shared luxury bath that includes a stand-up shower, dual sinks and a jetted soaking tub. The finished basement provides additional living space plus a full bath and full-size washer/dryer. Additional features include a rear patio with parking pad and charging station as well as surround speakers throughout. Rooftop deck and wet bar!!!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE5097810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Fait Ave have any available units?
2923 Fait Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 Fait Ave have?
Some of 2923 Fait Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Fait Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Fait Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Fait Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 Fait Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2923 Fait Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Fait Ave offers parking.
Does 2923 Fait Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2923 Fait Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Fait Ave have a pool?
No, 2923 Fait Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Fait Ave have accessible units?
No, 2923 Fait Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Fait Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 Fait Ave has units with dishwashers.
