Amenities

air conditioning ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This apartment is an efficiency 3 room apartment located in the rear of this property. Kitchen, bedroom, and bath offering. The rent is $700/mo plus $125 for BGE and water. For a total of $825 you can live in this property with heat , Central air conditioning, cooking fuel, electric, water, lawn and snow service. This property is located in Parkville City just off Harford road. Convenient to public transportation, small business shopping and the Parkville Shopping Center.