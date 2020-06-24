Rent Calculator
2917 McElderry St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 1
2917 McElderry St
2917 Mcelderry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2917 Mcelderry Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4812310)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2917 McElderry St have any available units?
2917 McElderry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2917 McElderry St have?
Some of 2917 McElderry St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2917 McElderry St currently offering any rent specials?
2917 McElderry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 McElderry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 McElderry St is pet friendly.
Does 2917 McElderry St offer parking?
Yes, 2917 McElderry St offers parking.
Does 2917 McElderry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 McElderry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 McElderry St have a pool?
No, 2917 McElderry St does not have a pool.
Does 2917 McElderry St have accessible units?
No, 2917 McElderry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 McElderry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 McElderry St does not have units with dishwashers.
