2908 ERDMAN AVENUE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

2908 ERDMAN AVENUE

2908 Erdman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to move in!!!! Close to shopping and schools. Great location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE have any available units?
2908 ERDMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2908 ERDMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
