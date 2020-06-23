All apartments in Baltimore
2906 E Monument St.
2906 East Monument Street · No Longer Available
Location

2906 East Monument Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 6/15 AND FIRST 3 MONTHS RENT IS $833! After 3 months, rent increases to $999 for remaining lease term.**

Inner-city stunner in the heart of Baltimore! Enjoy the character of the original hardwood flooring throughout and large living areas perfect for entertaining ones who mean most to you. A highly functional, comfortable, brick home in an ideal location next to schools, shopping, restaurants, and more! Enjoy the storage building out back to keep the house clutter-free and spacious walk-out basement with unlimited ways to make the space perfect for you. Roomy 2 bedrooms, an office space, and ample closet space allows you to live clutter and stress free. Don't miss out, call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2906 E Monument St have any available units?
2906 E Monument St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2906 E Monument St currently offering any rent specials?
2906 E Monument St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 E Monument St pet-friendly?
No, 2906 E Monument St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2906 E Monument St offer parking?
No, 2906 E Monument St does not offer parking.
Does 2906 E Monument St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 E Monument St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 E Monument St have a pool?
No, 2906 E Monument St does not have a pool.
Does 2906 E Monument St have accessible units?
No, 2906 E Monument St does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 E Monument St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 E Monument St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 E Monument St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 E Monument St does not have units with air conditioning.

