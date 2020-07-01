All apartments in Baltimore
2836 HUNTINGDON AVENUE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

2836 HUNTINGDON AVENUE

2836 Huntingdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Huntingdon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3 BR, 1 BA+ townhouse on AWESOME street in Remington, close to Johns Hopkins. Located just 1 short block from "R-House", and the shops at Remington Row. Gleaming hardwood floors, separate living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen. 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath on 2nd floor. Finished basement with rec room/family room and 1/2 bath. Central A/C, washer/dryer and all appliances included. Large covered front porch, and rear deck above storage garage. Walk to Johns Hopkins, Papermoon Diner and many other restaurants and retail amenities. Pets OK. Excellent landlord. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

