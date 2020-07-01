2836 HUNTINGDON AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 BR, 1 BA+ townhouse on AWESOME street in Remington, close to Johns Hopkins. Located just 1 short block from "R-House", and the shops at Remington Row. Gleaming hardwood floors, separate living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen. 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath on 2nd floor. Finished basement with rec room/family room and 1/2 bath. Central A/C, washer/dryer and all appliances included. Large covered front porch, and rear deck above storage garage. Walk to Johns Hopkins, Papermoon Diner and many other restaurants and retail amenities. Pets OK. Excellent landlord. Available for immediate occupancy.