All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2831 Clifton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2831 Clifton Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

2831 Clifton Ave

2831 Clifton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2831 Clifton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking to move in West Baltimore? Your wait is over. Check this lovely home where everything is brand new! Wood flooring on the main level, carpet on the upper level, gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances & plentiful storage, washer dryer, partially finished basement, great for extra space for storage or can convert to an entertainment space and all brand new mechanicals!

Closely located to Maryland Zoo and Coppin State University. Easy access to Rte. 1 and I-83!

Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Clifton Ave have any available units?
2831 Clifton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Clifton Ave have?
Some of 2831 Clifton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Clifton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Clifton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Clifton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 Clifton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2831 Clifton Ave offer parking?
No, 2831 Clifton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2831 Clifton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 Clifton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Clifton Ave have a pool?
No, 2831 Clifton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Clifton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2831 Clifton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Clifton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 Clifton Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland