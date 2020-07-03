2831 Clifton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking to move in West Baltimore? Your wait is over. Check this lovely home where everything is brand new! Wood flooring on the main level, carpet on the upper level, gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances & plentiful storage, washer dryer, partially finished basement, great for extra space for storage or can convert to an entertainment space and all brand new mechanicals!



Closely located to Maryland Zoo and Coppin State University. Easy access to Rte. 1 and I-83!



Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*Virtual showings now available!