Amenities

patio / balcony carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house in Remington. First floor has a carpeted living room. Kitchen with tile and a gas range. Back door leads to a nice deck. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Short walk to many amenities and eateries. Tenant pays all utilities. Please contact co-agent for application instructions.