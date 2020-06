Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Walk into this perfect 2 bedroom home with a bar style kitchen, spacious living room and dining room and an awesome backyard! This is a well located home on a quiet tree lined block. Water is included in rental price. We are happy to help you rent this property or ask us the rest of our rental inventory not listed online! Please call or text Eli for more info 443-285-3480 or email leasing@themdteam.com.