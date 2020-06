Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 bedroom/1 bathroom w/ updated kitchen - THIS TWO BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN CHERRY HILL. IT IS MINUTES FROM CHERRY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HARBOR HOSPITAL. CONVENIENT TO I-895, I-95 AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BATHROOM AND KITCHEN HAVE BEEN RENOVATED! CENTRAL HEAT! WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOUSE. THE KITCHEN IS SPACIOUS WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. THE APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE A REFRIGERATOR AND GAS STOVE. THE BATHROOM HAS A WHITE TUB, DARK WOOD AND TILED SHOWER WALLS. CENTRAL HEAT!! FENCED WELL MAINTAINED YARD, LAUNDRY ROOM NEXT TO THE KITCHEN WITH A NEW WASHER AND DRYER.



(RLNE5848828)