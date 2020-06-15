Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
2703 Westwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2703 Westwood Ave
2703 Westwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2703 Westwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Westwood - Property Id: 96858
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96858
Property Id 96858
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4659137)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have any available units?
2703 Westwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2703 Westwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Westwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Westwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
