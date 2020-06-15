All apartments in Baltimore
2703 Westwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2703 Westwood Ave

2703 Westwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Westwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Westwood - Property Id: 96858

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96858
Property Id 96858

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4659137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Westwood Ave have any available units?
2703 Westwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2703 Westwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Westwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Westwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Westwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 Westwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
