Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2703 W Mosher St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2703 W Mosher St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2703 W Mosher St
2703 Mosher Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2703 Mosher Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
We have a property for rent that has an In law suite.
The property is perfect for a family with extended family. This house has two full kitchens. It is perfect!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4645549)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 W Mosher St have any available units?
2703 W Mosher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2703 W Mosher St have?
Some of 2703 W Mosher St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2703 W Mosher St currently offering any rent specials?
2703 W Mosher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 W Mosher St pet-friendly?
No, 2703 W Mosher St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2703 W Mosher St offer parking?
No, 2703 W Mosher St does not offer parking.
Does 2703 W Mosher St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 W Mosher St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 W Mosher St have a pool?
No, 2703 W Mosher St does not have a pool.
Does 2703 W Mosher St have accessible units?
No, 2703 W Mosher St does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 W Mosher St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 W Mosher St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland