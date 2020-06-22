2702 SOUTHERN AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, renovated home features a lovely, spacious screened in front porch with three ceiling fans! Decorative stained glass surrounds the front entrance. Fenced in backyard includes a parking pad and plenty of room to grow a garden and play. Ceramic & H/W floors throughout with tons of natural sun beams shining thru the large windows. FIRST FLOOR bedroom & FULL BATH. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances and separate main level laundry in mud room. Upper level master bedroom with newer master bath and third bedroom. Pets welcome, additional deposit required. Available for immediate occupancy.