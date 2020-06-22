All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2702 SOUTHERN AVE

2702 Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Southern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, renovated home features a lovely, spacious screened in front porch with three ceiling fans! Decorative stained glass surrounds the front entrance. Fenced in backyard includes a parking pad and plenty of room to grow a garden and play. Ceramic & H/W floors throughout with tons of natural sun beams shining thru the large windows. FIRST FLOOR bedroom & FULL BATH. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances and separate main level laundry in mud room. Upper level master bedroom with newer master bath and third bedroom. Pets welcome, additional deposit required. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 SOUTHERN AVE have any available units?
2702 SOUTHERN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 SOUTHERN AVE have?
Some of 2702 SOUTHERN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 SOUTHERN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2702 SOUTHERN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 SOUTHERN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 SOUTHERN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2702 SOUTHERN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2702 SOUTHERN AVE does offer parking.
Does 2702 SOUTHERN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 SOUTHERN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 SOUTHERN AVE have a pool?
No, 2702 SOUTHERN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2702 SOUTHERN AVE have accessible units?
No, 2702 SOUTHERN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 SOUTHERN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 SOUTHERN AVE has units with dishwashers.
