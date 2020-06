Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

REMAINDER OF JUNE FREE for JULY 1 LEASE!NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES BEING INSTALLED! City Living at it's best! Resort Style living . Just seconds from the water. Updated unit with open floor plan. Tons of natural light. Two spacious bedrooms with walk in closets! Outdoor space.Tons of building amenities. Secure building. Garage parking. In house Gym Available Immediately. Schedule your showing today! No pets. !