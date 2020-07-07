All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2657 Oswego Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2657 Oswego Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:36 AM

2657 Oswego Ave

2657 Oswego Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2657 Oswego Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check this 3 bedroom fully renovated home located in Baltimore City. From gleaming hardwood flooring all throughout the unit, great neutral paint colors to easily match your furniture, gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, partially finished basement and fenced in rear yard. Don't wait and call us now to set an appointment!

*Vouchers Accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2657 Oswego Ave have any available units?
2657 Oswego Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2657 Oswego Ave have?
Some of 2657 Oswego Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2657 Oswego Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2657 Oswego Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2657 Oswego Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2657 Oswego Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2657 Oswego Ave offer parking?
No, 2657 Oswego Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2657 Oswego Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2657 Oswego Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2657 Oswego Ave have a pool?
No, 2657 Oswego Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2657 Oswego Ave have accessible units?
No, 2657 Oswego Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2657 Oswego Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2657 Oswego Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland