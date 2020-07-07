2657 Oswego Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check this 3 bedroom fully renovated home located in Baltimore City. From gleaming hardwood flooring all throughout the unit, great neutral paint colors to easily match your furniture, gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, partially finished basement and fenced in rear yard. Don't wait and call us now to set an appointment!



*Vouchers Accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit