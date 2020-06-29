All apartments in Baltimore
2609 MANHATTAN AVE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2609 MANHATTAN AVE

2609 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Manhattan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Mt. Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool table
Beautifully remodeled Mount Washington home boasting lofty windows, light filled interiors and design-inspired features throughout! Vaulted and coffered ceilings, chair railing, and box wainscoting; Gleaming floors, recessed and pendant lighting; Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and backsplash; Exposed brick wall and brick profile fireplace; Master bedroom with private full bath ample closet space; Lower-level recreation room prewired for surround sound; Projector and pool table convey; Recent Updates: HVAC, Basement Flooring, Updated Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Fencing, and More! Exterior Features: Covered Side Porch, Patios, Exterior Lighting, Fenced Rear, Secure Storage, Sidewalks, and Landscaped Grounds. Community Amenities: Enjoy being in close proximity to everything that Baltimore City has to offer including the Baltimore Zoo, the Inner Harbor, Little Italy, Fells Point, Federal Hill, Fort McHenry, and much more! Abundant shopping, dining, and entertainment options are just blocks away. Convenient commuter routes include I-695, I-95, I-395, and I-83! Many public transportation options are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 MANHATTAN AVE have any available units?
2609 MANHATTAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 MANHATTAN AVE have?
Some of 2609 MANHATTAN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 MANHATTAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2609 MANHATTAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 MANHATTAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2609 MANHATTAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2609 MANHATTAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2609 MANHATTAN AVE offers parking.
Does 2609 MANHATTAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 MANHATTAN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 MANHATTAN AVE have a pool?
No, 2609 MANHATTAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2609 MANHATTAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 2609 MANHATTAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 MANHATTAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 MANHATTAN AVE has units with dishwashers.
