All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 254 S Durham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
254 S Durham Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

254 S Durham Street

254 South Durham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

254 South Durham Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tastefully Furnished. Upper Fells Point 3BR/2BA Home w/3 Car Garage & Rooftop Deck. - Be a part of history. Live on the block where legendary Billie Holiday grew up. City living at its best. This great Upper Fells Point row-home offers a Rare 3-Car Private Attached GARAGE for convenient off-street parking! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Hardwood Floors, Roof-Top Deck perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying great city views. Great location! You can walk everywhere! Just Minutes to Johns Hopkins Medical Campus to the north and Patterson Park to the East. The Charm City Circulator (Green line) runs a couple blocks west, offering free access to many locations in the city. A variety of great restaurants and bars throughout the neighborhood. This unit comes furnished. Cleaning services available. Short-term lease negotiable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5184756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 S Durham Street have any available units?
254 S Durham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 S Durham Street have?
Some of 254 S Durham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 S Durham Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 S Durham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 S Durham Street pet-friendly?
No, 254 S Durham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 254 S Durham Street offer parking?
Yes, 254 S Durham Street offers parking.
Does 254 S Durham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 S Durham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 S Durham Street have a pool?
No, 254 S Durham Street does not have a pool.
Does 254 S Durham Street have accessible units?
No, 254 S Durham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 S Durham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 S Durham Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland