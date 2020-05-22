254 S Durham Street

Amenities

Tastefully Furnished. Upper Fells Point 3BR/2BA Home w/3 Car Garage & Rooftop Deck. - Be a part of history. Live on the block where legendary Billie Holiday grew up. City living at its best. This great Upper Fells Point row-home offers a Rare 3-Car Private Attached GARAGE for convenient off-street parking! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Hardwood Floors, Roof-Top Deck perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying great city views. Great location! You can walk everywhere! Just Minutes to Johns Hopkins Medical Campus to the north and Patterson Park to the East. The Charm City Circulator (Green line) runs a couple blocks west, offering free access to many locations in the city. A variety of great restaurants and bars throughout the neighborhood. This unit comes furnished. Cleaning services available. Short-term lease negotiable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5184756)