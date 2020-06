Amenities

CHARMING 1BD PLUS DEN IN DRUID HILL/RESERVOIR HILL - Property Id: 143861



CHARMING 1 BEDRM PLUS DEN UNIT IN LOVELY RESERVOIR HILL AREA. WALKING DISTANCE TO DRUID HILL PARK AND BALTIMORE ZOO. HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN, CENTRAL AIR & HEAT! MUST HAVE GOOD REFERENCES & RENTAL HISTORY!CONTACT JAYTEE FOUR ONE ZERO NINE EIGHT NINE ONE TWO FOUR THREE

No Pets Allowed



