Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2531 FLEET STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2531 FLEET STREET

2531 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Location

2531 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautifully renovated CANTON row house is amazing! It is TRULY a 3 BR, 3.5 BA home and NO ONE has to live in the basement. Fabulous hardwood floors throughout, newly painted gray walls everywhere, white moldings including crown molding and plenty of brick accent walls. Open floor plan on the 1st level. Large living room with brick gas fireplace. Plenty of space for furniture and large screen tv! Kitchen is a foodie's delight with gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, contemporary wooden cabinets, lots of storage, granite counter tops and big brick patio directly off of kitchen. 2nd floor boasts 2 good sized bedrooms with dedicated full bathes separated by a long hallway providing great privacy. On the 3rd floor is a wonderful master suite with a 3rd full bath, separate laundry closet and a wet bar in the hallway leading to an independent access door to the house's "piece de resistance" - the maintenance free, roof top deck that offers fabulous city views. Great place to sunbath, relax, entertain or star gaze! THIS RENTAL WON'T LAST! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 FLEET STREET have any available units?
2531 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 FLEET STREET have?
Some of 2531 FLEET STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2531 FLEET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2531 FLEET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2531 FLEET STREET offer parking?
No, 2531 FLEET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2531 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 FLEET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 2531 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2531 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 2531 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2531 FLEET STREET has units with dishwashers.
