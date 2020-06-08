2531 FLEET STREET

Amenities

This beautifully renovated CANTON row house is amazing! It is TRULY a 3 BR, 3.5 BA home and NO ONE has to live in the basement. Fabulous hardwood floors throughout, newly painted gray walls everywhere, white moldings including crown molding and plenty of brick accent walls. Open floor plan on the 1st level. Large living room with brick gas fireplace. Plenty of space for furniture and large screen tv! Kitchen is a foodie's delight with gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, contemporary wooden cabinets, lots of storage, granite counter tops and big brick patio directly off of kitchen. 2nd floor boasts 2 good sized bedrooms with dedicated full bathes separated by a long hallway providing great privacy. On the 3rd floor is a wonderful master suite with a 3rd full bath, separate laundry closet and a wet bar in the hallway leading to an independent access door to the house's "piece de resistance" - the maintenance free, roof top deck that offers fabulous city views. Great place to sunbath, relax, entertain or star gaze! THIS RENTAL WON'T LAST! Call today!