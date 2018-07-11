All apartments in Baltimore
2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

2519 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2519 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
* 2ND FLOOR APT: * PRIVATE ENTRANCE* 2BR 1 BA REAR PARKING PAD* HUGE COVERED PORCH * GRANITE COUNTERS * KITCHEN ISLAND * WOOD FLOORS * CURRENT RENTS: STOREFRONT $600 PER MONTH / 2ND FLOOR APT $800 PER MONTH * MINUTES TO: * WASHINGTON VILLAGE * FEDERAL HILL * INNER HARBOR * DOWNTOWN * U OF M * 295 & I95 *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
