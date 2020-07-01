2513 Mosher St Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available NOW! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this recently remodeled two bedroom and one bathroom lower unit. This unit offers laminate wood look flooring throughout the two level unit. As you enter there is the living room, with the two bedroom rooms on the entry level, with a coat closet. On the lower level of the unit is the kitchen with dining area, laundry room area and full bathroom. The bathroom is complete with shower/tub with tile walls, tile floors and single sink vanity. Other amenities include shared front porch, shared fenced backyard, in unit washer/dryer and gas range. This unit is located close to Mondawmin mall along with other shopping and restaurants near by.



Call now to set an appointment!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Pets accepted with additional deposit and rent

*Water/Sewer $15 per month, per tenant over the age of 18.



(RLNE5644944)