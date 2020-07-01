All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2513 Mosher St Apt A

2513 Mosher Street · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Mosher Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Bridgeview-Greenlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available NOW! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this recently remodeled two bedroom and one bathroom lower unit. This unit offers laminate wood look flooring throughout the two level unit. As you enter there is the living room, with the two bedroom rooms on the entry level, with a coat closet. On the lower level of the unit is the kitchen with dining area, laundry room area and full bathroom. The bathroom is complete with shower/tub with tile walls, tile floors and single sink vanity. Other amenities include shared front porch, shared fenced backyard, in unit washer/dryer and gas range. This unit is located close to Mondawmin mall along with other shopping and restaurants near by.

Call now to set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Pets accepted with additional deposit and rent
*Water/Sewer $15 per month, per tenant over the age of 18.

(RLNE5644944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Mosher St Apt A have any available units?
2513 Mosher St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 Mosher St Apt A have?
Some of 2513 Mosher St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Mosher St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Mosher St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Mosher St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 Mosher St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 2513 Mosher St Apt A offer parking?
No, 2513 Mosher St Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 2513 Mosher St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 Mosher St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Mosher St Apt A have a pool?
No, 2513 Mosher St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Mosher St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 2513 Mosher St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Mosher St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Mosher St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.

