2510 Hudson St

Beautiful 2 bedroom EOG townhome in the heart of Canton! Come inside to your open floorplan living and dining room with exposed brick and gorgeous hardwood floors and walk on into your kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stunning tile floors. A nice stackable washer/dryer is located just off the kitchen. Go on out to your fenced in back patio with enough space to enjoy the Baltimore weather! Climb up on your spiral staircase to see 2 big bedrooms with plenty of natural light and a back deck for more outside fun. Also upstairs is your stunning bathroom with a soaking tub, stand up shower, and rocky floors to give it a modern look.



- 10 min walk to Patterson Park.

- Close to restaurants and shopping.

- Conveniently located near 95, Rt 40



Pets welcome with an additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or Text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers- https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4872279)