Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2510 Hudson St
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

2510 Hudson St

2510 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom EOG townhome in the heart of Canton! Come inside to your open floorplan living and dining room with exposed brick and gorgeous hardwood floors and walk on into your kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stunning tile floors. A nice stackable washer/dryer is located just off the kitchen. Go on out to your fenced in back patio with enough space to enjoy the Baltimore weather! Climb up on your spiral staircase to see 2 big bedrooms with plenty of natural light and a back deck for more outside fun. Also upstairs is your stunning bathroom with a soaking tub, stand up shower, and rocky floors to give it a modern look.

- 10 min walk to Patterson Park.
- Close to restaurants and shopping.
- Conveniently located near 95, Rt 40

Pets welcome with an additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or Text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers- https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4872279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Hudson St have any available units?
2510 Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Hudson St have?
Some of 2510 Hudson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Hudson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Hudson St is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Hudson St offer parking?
No, 2510 Hudson St does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Hudson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Hudson St have a pool?
No, 2510 Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 2510 Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.
