Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2509 Foster Avenue Available 06/15/20 Spacious Canton Property - Beautiful Canton property in an amazing location featuring 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a back yard! This property is located on the 2500 block of Foster Avenue, within walking distance to all that Canton has to offer! This 1,900 sq. ft. home boasts hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an extra large master closet, and much more!



(RLNE2957324)