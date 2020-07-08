2501 JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful brick front End Unit townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors, move in ready at an unbeatable price! Don't delay, apply today at www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509. Very easy to get approved!!A few answers to commonly asked questions are below:What are the credit requirements?There are NO minimum credit requirementsWhat are the income requirements?Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests.Are pets allowed?Yes!If I apply and someone else~s application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report?Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from.I noticed some things during my showing that I feel need to be repaired. Will the landlord make repairs?Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in.