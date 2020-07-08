2501 JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities
Beautiful brick front End Unit townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors, move in ready at an unbeatable price! Don't delay, apply today at www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509. Very easy to get approved!!A few answers to commonly asked questions are below:What are the credit requirements?There are NO minimum credit requirementsWhat are the income requirements?Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests.Are pets allowed?Yes!If I apply and someone else~s application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report?Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from.I noticed some things during my showing that I feel need to be repaired. Will the landlord make repairs?Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in.