Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Gorgeous, spacious 4BR 3 full bathrooms located in an up and coming community. Offers a huge designer kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring a full level master bedroom, all new heating, and AC, and much more! Don't miss out on this growing community. This owner left beauty right here! Call today.Section 8 is accepted