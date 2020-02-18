All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM

245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

245 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

245 South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
yoga
This house has over 1400 sqaure feet on the top two levels plus a finished basement with a full bath.~ There are 2 large bedrooms each with their own bath on the second level.~ The main level has a generous living room, dining room and a chef's kitchen that leads to private rear courtyard.~ The basement is finished great for den, exercise room, yoga, game room or whatever meets your needs.~ Laundry and storage also downstairs.~ This is a great value for the~ amount of space.~ Easy walk to the park, restaurants and local stores.~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE's amenities include gym, yoga, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
