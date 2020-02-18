245 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

gym yoga game room courtyard

This house has over 1400 sqaure feet on the top two levels plus a finished basement with a full bath.~ There are 2 large bedrooms each with their own bath on the second level.~ The main level has a generous living room, dining room and a chef's kitchen that leads to private rear courtyard.~ The basement is finished great for den, exercise room, yoga, game room or whatever meets your needs.~ Laundry and storage also downstairs.~ This is a great value for the~ amount of space.~ Easy walk to the park, restaurants and local stores.~~