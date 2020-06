Amenities

Beautiful Newly Renovated Studio apartment located in Historic Old Goucher neighborhood. Steps away from Safeway grocery store. Very convenient to local restaurants, coffee shops, juice bars, and entertainment venues. Hopkins shuttle stops and MTA in neighborhood. Also very close to Penn Station, MICA, JHU-Homewood Campus, and UB. $800/mo plus utilities. This unit won't last long. Schedule a tour today!