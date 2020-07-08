New listing to hit the market, come and check out this 2 bed 1 bath and a den apartment in West Baltimore, very spacious apartment, quick and easy access to public transportation. Schedule a showing today and come see this amazing apartment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 Elsinore Ave have any available units?
2409 Elsinore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2409 Elsinore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Elsinore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Elsinore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Elsinore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Elsinore Ave offer parking?
No, 2409 Elsinore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Elsinore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Elsinore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Elsinore Ave have a pool?
No, 2409 Elsinore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Elsinore Ave have accessible units?
No, 2409 Elsinore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Elsinore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Elsinore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Elsinore Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Elsinore Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
