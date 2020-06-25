24 S Patterson Park Ave Apt 3RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court volleyball court

The apartment takes up the entire 3rd floor of the building. The living room

has 3 large windows which face Patterson Park. It also has 170 year old

hard wood floors. A unique bath room has a large claw floor tub and

shower. The bedroom has a spectacular view of the down town skyline,

The apartment has gas heat and central air as well as a washer and dryer.

Patterson Park is great neighborhood. The park has an indoor ice skating

rink, tennis courts, fishing pond, free summer concerts out door movies, an

Olympic size swimming pool lots of events including wine tasting., etc. . .

Also the Baltimore Sports and Social Club has a lot of activities at the park.

They organize teams for everything from kick ball, to flag football, as well

as softball and volleyball. If you are not familiar with the area you may want

to check out the Friends of Patterson Park and Baltimore Sports and Social

club web sites.