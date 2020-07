Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great 3 Bedroom rental ready for you to move-in! This lovely home features wood floors, an open layout, open kitchen with bar perfect for entertaining, rear fenced in patio joins the kitchen, front porch, upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, skylights, exposed brick, Central AC, full unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Make this your new home NOW and start ENJOYING THE CITY LIFE! Close to everything, downtown, major routes, Light Rail, etc. Available now.