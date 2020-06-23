234 N CHESTER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Just blocks from Hopkins! Live Near Your Work! Warm and inviting entry into main floor with shared living / dining room leading into a rear, ceramic-tiled kitchen. Kitchen provides easy access to back patio, comes with all appliances, and a built in wall bar shelf great for bar stools and conversing while you cook! Kitchen has room for personal touches to connect it to the shared living / dining area and continue the open layout in this traditional rowhouse. Three bedrooms on the top floor including 2 that share a bathroom and a master suite at the front of the house. Master bedroom en suite allows for privacy if considering a share or with overnight guests. Clean, dry cement flooring basement with stone foundation runs the length of the house creating ample storage space and room for an expanded laundry area. Washer and Dryer included. Front door entry with same side staircase. One way street makes for a quieter traffic in the hustle and bustle of the city. Take advantage of this location and enjoy some city life! Blocks to Hopkins, Fells, Patterson Park and the water.