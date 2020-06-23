All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
234 N CHESTER STREET
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

234 N CHESTER STREET

234 North Chester Street · No Longer Available
Location

234 North Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Just blocks from Hopkins! Live Near Your Work! Warm and inviting entry into main floor with shared living / dining room leading into a rear, ceramic-tiled kitchen. Kitchen provides easy access to back patio, comes with all appliances, and a built in wall bar shelf great for bar stools and conversing while you cook! Kitchen has room for personal touches to connect it to the shared living / dining area and continue the open layout in this traditional rowhouse. Three bedrooms on the top floor including 2 that share a bathroom and a master suite at the front of the house. Master bedroom en suite allows for privacy if considering a share or with overnight guests. Clean, dry cement flooring basement with stone foundation runs the length of the house creating ample storage space and room for an expanded laundry area. Washer and Dryer included. Front door entry with same side staircase. One way street makes for a quieter traffic in the hustle and bustle of the city. Take advantage of this location and enjoy some city life! Blocks to Hopkins, Fells, Patterson Park and the water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 N CHESTER STREET have any available units?
234 N CHESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 234 N CHESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
234 N CHESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 N CHESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 234 N CHESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 234 N CHESTER STREET offer parking?
No, 234 N CHESTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 234 N CHESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 N CHESTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 N CHESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 234 N CHESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 234 N CHESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 234 N CHESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 234 N CHESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 N CHESTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 N CHESTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 N CHESTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
