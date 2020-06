Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Now Leasing Luxury mid-rise residences. Available for immediate move-in. Each of apartments come with high efficiency stainless steal appliances, hardwood flooring, natural exposed brick. Unit 2 is a studio apartment. We are a vibrant community in the heart of downtown Baltimore. Commute to work? No worries, we are just minutes away from Pennsylvania Station to meet your travel needs. Please do not contact agent; please contact the listed showing contact. Schedule a tour today!