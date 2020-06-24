All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

23 N Montford Ave

23 North Montford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23 North Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great opportunity for a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in a great location. Butchers Hill is located right by Patterson Park and walking distance to Canton and Fells Point. The washer and dryer is upstairs because the basement is unfinished. The fenced in back yard could be beautiful with just a little TLC.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Floors
* High Ceilings
* Great Location
* Fenced Yard
* Patterson Park Across the Street
* Pets are case by case
* Exposed Brick

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 N Montford Ave have any available units?
23 N Montford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 N Montford Ave have?
Some of 23 N Montford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 N Montford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
23 N Montford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 N Montford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 N Montford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 23 N Montford Ave offer parking?
No, 23 N Montford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 23 N Montford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 N Montford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 N Montford Ave have a pool?
No, 23 N Montford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 23 N Montford Ave have accessible units?
No, 23 N Montford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 23 N Montford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 N Montford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
