2244 Cambridge Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

Come home to your new oversized home and park in your garage in beautiful Canton. Indulge the beautiful interior and warm up with one of two fireplaces and marvel at the exposed brick, beautiful ceramic and hardwood floors.



Close to everything contemporary urban living demands! Walk to restaurants, shopping centers and the bar scene while mingling with like-minded Baltimoreans.



You're also close to highways, downtown, Baltimore's most desirable neighborhoods, Hopkins Bayview and Patterson Park! Enjoy the city views from one of the two rooftop decks. This home is priced to rent quickly and will not last!



Contact us right now to schedule a showing!



************************************************************************************



Please review the following information.

The monthly rent is: $2,400

The security deposit is: $2,400

Total estimated move in costs are: $4,800



CRITERIA:

***Applicants who don't meet the criteria below may still be able to qualify with the One App Guarantee. Read more at https://oneappguarantee.com/



- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.

- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%

- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%

- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay



AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:

- facing an eviction with current landlord

- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord

- have been evicted in last 3 years

- undischarged bankruptcy

- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information

- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application

- do not meet the income requirements

- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process



This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.

Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.



To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.