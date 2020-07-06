All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2244 Cambridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2244 Cambridge Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

2244 Cambridge Street

2244 Cambridge Street · (888) 501-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2244 Cambridge Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 11

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come home to your new oversized home and park in your garage in beautiful Canton. Indulge the beautiful interior and warm up with one of two fireplaces and marvel at the exposed brick, beautiful ceramic and hardwood floors.

Close to everything contemporary urban living demands! Walk to restaurants, shopping centers and the bar scene while mingling with like-minded Baltimoreans.

You're also close to highways, downtown, Baltimore's most desirable neighborhoods, Hopkins Bayview and Patterson Park! Enjoy the city views from one of the two rooftop decks. This home is priced to rent quickly and will not last!

Contact us right now to schedule a showing!

************************************************************************************

Please review the following information.
The monthly rent is: $2,400
The security deposit is: $2,400
Total estimated move in costs are: $4,800

CRITERIA:
***Applicants who don't meet the criteria below may still be able to qualify with the One App Guarantee. Read more at https://oneappguarantee.com/

- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years
- undischarged bankruptcy
- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.
Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 Cambridge Street have any available units?
2244 Cambridge Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 Cambridge Street have?
Some of 2244 Cambridge Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
2244 Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2244 Cambridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 2244 Cambridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 2244 Cambridge Street offers parking.
Does 2244 Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 Cambridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 Cambridge Street have a pool?
No, 2244 Cambridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 2244 Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 2244 Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 Cambridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2244 Cambridge Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity