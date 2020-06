Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Elegant 4BR/3BA rowhome close to Patterson Park. Beautiful HW floors and exposed brick on main and upper level, high-end finishes and designer neutrals throughout. Gourmet kitchen has SS appliances, island/breakfast bar and rear exit to private parking pad for 2. Fully finished basement with high ceilings, recessed lighting and w/w carpeting. From the Master BR access your private two-tiered roof deck with views of the city!